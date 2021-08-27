Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-27-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure in the Atlantic will continue to influence our area into the weekend. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mainly afternoon scattered showers and storms. Temps will be seasonable with highs near 90 and morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Ida will move over western Cuba tonight and move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Ida is forecast to make landfall as a cat 3 hurricane late Sunday along the Louisiana coast. Ida will then slowly move to the northeast into Thursday. A broad area of low pressure(Invest 97L) is located about several hundred miles east of Bermuda. The system will move slowly to the east-northeast and there is an 60% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it remains in the central Atlantic and no threat to any land. A tropical wave(Invest 98L) is located midway between Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. The system will generally move to the west-northwest over the central atlantic. There is an 80% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days and is no threat to any land at this time.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Saturday: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

