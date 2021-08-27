End Zone: High school football scores for Aug. 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 2 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- McIntosh Co. Academy vs. Brunswick
- Effingham County vs. Beaufort
- Glynn Academy vs. Camden County
- Metter vs. South Effingham
- Wayne County vs. Pierce County
- Benedictine vs. Christopher Columbus (FL)
- Jenkins at Beach
- New Hampstead at Johnson
- Appling County vs. Clinch County
- Long County vs. Bacon County
- Savannah High vs GSIC
- SEB vs. Brantley County
- Swainsboro vs. Jefferson County
- Bryan County at Lincoln County
- Country Day at ECI
- Montgomery County vs. Portal
- Calvary Day at Bulloch Academy
- Wade Hampton at Allendale-Fairfax
- Estill vs. Denmark-Olar
- Bluffton at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High
- Battery Creek vs. Thomas Heyward
- Memorial Day @ Fredrica
- RTCA @ Thomas Jefferson
- St. Andrew’s vs. Bethesda
- Hilton Head Prep vs. Colleton Prep
- HHCA @ Dorchester Academy
- Beaufort Academy vs. St. John’s Christian
Postponed:
- Richmond Hill at Burke County (9/10)
- SCPS at ECI
- Liberty County vs. Bradwell Institute
- Ridgeland Hardeeville at Kingstree Senior High
Canceled:
- Groves at Josey
- Toombs County vs. Tattnall County
- Jeff Davis vs. Atkinson County
- JPII at Orangeburg Prep
- Whale Branch at Bowman
