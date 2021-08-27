End Zone: High school football scores for Aug. 27

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 2 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

McIntosh Co. Academy vs. Brunswick

Effingham County vs. Beaufort

Glynn Academy vs. Camden County

Metter vs. South Effingham

Wayne County vs. Pierce County

Benedictine vs. Christopher Columbus (FL)

Jenkins at Beach

New Hampstead at Johnson

Appling County vs. Clinch County

Long County vs. Bacon County

Savannah High vs GSIC

SEB vs. Brantley County

Swainsboro vs. Jefferson County

Bryan County at Lincoln County

Country Day at ECI

Montgomery County vs. Portal

Calvary Day at Bulloch Academy

Wade Hampton at Allendale-Fairfax

Estill vs. Denmark-Olar

Bluffton at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High

Battery Creek vs. Thomas Heyward

Memorial Day @ Fredrica

RTCA @ Thomas Jefferson

St. Andrew’s vs. Bethesda

Hilton Head Prep vs. Colleton Prep

HHCA @ Dorchester Academy

Beaufort Academy vs. St. John’s Christian

Postponed:

Richmond Hill at Burke County (9/10)

SCPS at ECI

Liberty County vs. Bradwell Institute

Ridgeland Hardeeville at Kingstree Senior High

Canceled:

Groves at Josey

Toombs County vs. Tattnall County

Jeff Davis vs. Atkinson County

JPII at Orangeburg Prep

Whale Branch at Bowman

