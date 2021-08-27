Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Aug. 27

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 2 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • McIntosh Co. Academy vs. Brunswick
  • Effingham County vs. Beaufort
  • Glynn Academy vs. Camden County
  • Metter vs. South Effingham
  • Wayne County vs. Pierce County
  • Benedictine vs. Christopher Columbus (FL)
  • Jenkins at Beach
  • New Hampstead at Johnson
  • Appling County vs. Clinch County
  • Long County vs. Bacon County
  • Savannah High vs GSIC
  • SEB vs. Brantley County
  • Swainsboro vs. Jefferson County
  • Bryan County at Lincoln County
  • Country Day at ECI
  • Montgomery County vs. Portal
  • Calvary Day at Bulloch Academy
  • Wade Hampton at Allendale-Fairfax
  • Estill vs. Denmark-Olar
  • Bluffton at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High
  • Battery Creek vs. Thomas Heyward
  • Memorial Day @ Fredrica
  • RTCA @ Thomas Jefferson
  • St. Andrew’s vs. Bethesda
  • Hilton Head Prep vs. Colleton Prep
  • HHCA @ Dorchester Academy
  • Beaufort Academy vs. St. John’s Christian

Postponed:

  • Richmond Hill at Burke County (9/10)
  • SCPS at ECI
  • Liberty County vs. Bradwell Institute
  • Ridgeland Hardeeville at Kingstree Senior High

Canceled:

  • Groves at Josey
  • Toombs County vs. Tattnall County
  • Jeff Davis vs. Atkinson County
  • JPII at Orangeburg Prep
  • Whale Branch at Bowman

