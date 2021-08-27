Georgia gets new math standards, but debut in class may wait

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is adopting new math standards that are billed as a removal of Common Core and a return to teacher freedom. But even though there have already been delays, the new standards may not make it into classrooms before the 2023-2024 school year.

The state Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to adopt the standards, after changes were made to an earlier proposal unveiled in March. State Department of Education leaders say the new standards are clearer and more understandable.

The state had planned to show teachers how to deliver the new material this year, with new tests next spring. But board members are pushing Superintendent Richard Woods to hold off another year because of COVID-19 disruptions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.