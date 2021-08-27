Sky Cams
Georgia governor hopes new tax break will lure defense jobs

Lockheed Martin(Source: WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A major defense contractor hosted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to thank him for a new tax break that could be worth more than $50 million. The meeting took place Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Republican governor signed a law that would expand tax breaks available to “high-impact aerospace defense” projects. Officials hope to aid a bid for new defense projects at the Marietta plant operated by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lockheed officials and Kemp are touting the company’s addition of 150 employees over the last year. Kemp says future Lockheed projects could add thousands of jobs and $1.6 billion in investments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

