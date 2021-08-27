Sky Cams
Islands High opens their season against Windsor Forest

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Islands opening their season against Windsor Forest.

Start of the second quarter senior linebacker Cooper Bachman kicks a field goal to give Islands a 9-nothing lead.

Chris Glover takes the snap for Windsor Forest, finds Trayvon Savage, the senior running back and he hits the jets and is gone to the crib - touchdown Knights to put it within 3.

Later, Donte Dorman under center, Islands junior linebacker Justin Kryder is there for the stop.

Third quarter, a bad snap for the Sharks on a punt, Knights get a stop. Dorman drops back, finds senior wide receiver Abasi Scott in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown.

The Knights pick up their first win of the season - 20-9 the final tonight.

