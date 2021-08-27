Lowcountry COVID cases for those 21 and under spiking

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry schools are now through their first two weeks of the year.

The numbers are showing a very distinct trend. With school starting for everyone ages 4 through 22 last Monday in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties, the percent of total COVID cases coming from the under 21 age group is spiking.

First, the numbers from Beaufort County. You can see that since school started, people under 21 years old account for almost 34 percent of all cases. Higher than the weeks before kids returned to the classroom.

In Jasper County, an even bigger rise. Those under 21 now making up nearly 37 percent of total cases, compared to under 15 percent at the start of the month.

Hampton County also has above 30 percent of their cases coming from people under 21 years old, with a near 14 percent rise from the week before in person learning began.

“Schools, just by the nature of what happens in schools, are potentially super spreader events and so masks are important and whether they’re mandated or not we strongly recommend masks and certainly recommend vaccination for anyone 12 or over,” said Dr. Frank Gambla, with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, said.

We went back to check what those numbers looked like through the first two weeks of school last year, back when students were learning from home. Compared to this year, people under 21 years old made up 7 percent less of total COVID cases in Beaufort County, 23 percent less in Jasper County and 11 percent less in Hampton County.

