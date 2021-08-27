Parents scramble for virtual learning option; Savannah-Chatham’s waitlist closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are almost 1,200 students enrolled in the Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy and the district continues to see an increase in families who want to go virtual.

The school district says there are more than 500 students on the waitlist for the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy.

Sarah Rodriguez is one of the parents who couldn’t get on the waitlist before it cut off, but she started the year wanting a different option for her student.

“Certain students do learn better being in that classroom environment rather than being at home and relying on themselves,” said Windsor Forest High School Parent Sarah Rodriguez.

Rodriguez changed her mind after noticing how the virus was spreading.

“The numbers. The cases that kept rising. You know, even with the vaccination and people not being vaccinated. That rose a concern to me, especially for the well-being and health of my daughter.”

As of August 20, 437 students and 76 employees in the district were positive for COVID-19. That’s about 1.2 percent of the school district’s population

The principal says they have been getting a lot of calls from concerned parents asking if they have space for their child.

“For any student that comes to SCELA, we want to make sure they have what they need to be successful,” said Principal Benjamin Lam.

So they’ve been evaluating their staffing to see if they can accommodate more families and continue helping their current students.

“We do recognize there’s a need and parents are concerned we just ask for their patience and understanding that we have to make sure the resources are there and that we can support their child. We wouldn’t just want to put them into an environment where the support wouldn’t be there for their child to be successful.”

Rodriguez says with the way classrooms are set-up in her daughter’s school, every student is at risk. They are both fully vaccinated, but after her daughter felt sick last week she only could think of the worst.

“It’s not only been students, but people and faculty and staff that have been diagnosed with the COVID-19. So yeah, it is alarming.”

Principal Lam says they are listening, but they don’t have a timeline right now for when enrollment could be expanded.

