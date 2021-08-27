Savannah City Council approves closure of community centers due to spread of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s community centers will close next week.

This is just one part of the mayor’s emergency order that City Council approved Thursday night to fight the spread of COVID.

WTOC spoke to the Director of Recreation and Leisure Services about the impact this will have on the community.

At 5 p.m. on September 3, the Moses Jackson Center, along with 16 other community centers in Savannah, will close. The Director of Recreation and Leisure Services, Kelly Ledbetter, says while this decision is upsetting, it is one way to protect the community.

The Director says he didn’t expect the closures to come but looking at the community’s COVID-19 case numbers, he says the closures will help stop the spread of the virus.

But the closures will also affect lots people, especially the seniors and kids, who use the community centers.

“Kids aren’t able to socialize, nor are seniors, with their friends. You know, if you can remember back when you were a kid, that was a big part of life,” Ledbetter said.

The director hopes the closures are temporary and believes the community can help open the centers back up.

“The more people that get vaccinated, the closer we’ll get to being able to reopen. Hopefully that will happen soon in large numbers.”

During Thursday night’s city Council meeting, the interim city manager said the biggest reason why they decided to close the community centers is because the centers serve seniors and kids, a group that is at high risk and cannot get vaccinated.

