Savannah Police buildings closed to public to limit possible COVID exposure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted to close all city buildings this week in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says they’ve had many employees test positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. They say their buildings being closed protects them, so they can continue working with the community.

147 people working at the Savannah Police Department have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Ten are currently out with COVID.

291 staffers have been fully vaccinated. They say this is about 50 percent of their staff.

SPD says they are still working with the community, it just looks a bit different. They are offering alternative ways to get services by encouraging people to email their records department for a copy of a report and continuing to operate their remote report center that’s been around since last year.

“Anything that we can do to minimize the amount of contact our officers have...doing police work is going to require us to have interaction with the community. There’s no way to get around that. Anything that we can do to minimize that non-essential contact where we can still provide them with quality service without having that face-to-face interaction, I think is advantageous for everybody involved. Not just the officers, but the community as well,” SPD Lt. Max Nowinsky said.

Lt. Nowinsky says last year they took over 3,000 reports over the phone. These measures are meant to protect the officers and the community.

