Sen. Davis gives update on Japer Co. ports project

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a project that we’ve been covering for years now in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

A project that hopes to bring an economic boost to rural areas in Jasper County. We’re talking about the Jasper Ocean Terminal.

We know this is a multi billion dollar deal. The Savannah Port is close to this proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal that State Senator Tom Davis says the county is already making money off of, even before the agreement is official.

“You’ve had 10s of millions of dollars in private capital invested in Jasper county over the last couple three years,” said Sen. Davis.

Davis says it won’t just bring investment, but also employment.

“We are already see economic development in Jasper County creating jobs, we’re going to see more once this deal between Jasper County and the Georgia ports authority gets ironed out, finalized and made public.”

When it was first approved for Jasper County to take over the state of South Carolina’s stake in the project, all the details were supposed to be worked out by the start of September, but Davis says that’s now been delayed.

“September 1st was the day initially contemplated for their consent. It’s been agreed that that will be extended to sometime in January of next year, which will give ample time for Jasper County and the Georgia ports authority to hammer out the particulars.”

The negotiations are still ongoing, but Davis believes it’s basically a done deal and when finalized will be beneficial to all parts of the county.

“The thing that’s going to improve healthcare outcomes, the things that will improve education, the things that will improve per capita income is this kind of economic development for those poorer counties.”

If this is all confirmed in January of next year as Davis expects. He says it could be 4, 5, or even 6 years until the port is up and running.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.