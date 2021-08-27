Spotty downpours stick around today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are watching a few areas of isolated showers moving onshore this morning that will add a couple minutes to some of our drives this morning.

Otherwise, temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see moisture continue to move in from Florida during the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s. Outside of the showers, “feels like” temperatures will reach the upper 90s Friday afternoon! Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks, we are still in summer! Isolated showers persist into the evening, but most outdoor plans should be able to go on as planned!

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 6:13AM I 7.1′ 12:23PM I 1.5′ 6:37PM

Saturday brings in another chance of morning showers with moisture still moving in from Florida. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s, feeling about ten degrees warmer during the afternoon. Sunday is trending drier with highs near 90 degrees. It won’t be completely dry, but a few lucky neighborhoods will get in on a brief shower. Severe weather is not expected over the next few days.

Temperatures will be closer to if not a degree or so above average as we start out the work week. Highs will be near 90 degrees, with “feels like” temperatures near 100 during the afternoon. Isolated afternoon downpours will bring some relief, especially during the middle of the week.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Ida continues to progress into the Gulf of Mexico with max sustained wind of 40 mph. Ida will approach the northern Gulf coast on Sunday with the most likely scenario being a landfall late Sunday in Louisiana. Ida has a chance of being a major hurricane at landfall, bringing damaging wind, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge to the northern Gulf coast. Ida is expected to weaken into a Tropical Storm by Monday afternoon as it curves northeast across Louisiana and Mississippi.

There are two areas of interest in the Atlantic, neither of which are of concern to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. There is a tropical wave with a high chance of development over the next five days in the central Atlantic, but it is expected to curve north and not impact the United States.

There is another area of low pressure in the north-central Atlantic with a 60% chance of development over the next five days, but it will move northeast away from the United States. The next name on the list is, “Julian”. Stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

