Step Up Savannah releases, reviews its Spring 2021 community survey results

Through a survey, Step Up Savannah was able to collect data on people’s ability to increase their income over their lifetime and what barriers stand in their way.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Step Up Savannah is hoping to get a true picture of economic mobility in Savannah.

Through a survey, they were able to collect data on people’s ability to increase their income over their lifetime and what barriers stand in their way. The survey focuses on the low middle-income community and while the executive director said nothing was shocking, the data shows there is work to be done.

From April 1 through May 1, Step Up Savannah collected more than 500 surveys by both electronic and paper responses.

Transportation issues were front and center with 25-percent saying they can’t afford a car and 26-percent saying they can’t afford the insurance, registration, and gas.

Internet access was also addressed with 55-percent saying they have access to Wi-Fi.

In the middle of a pandemic, 25-percent said they did not have healthcare insurance, mainly because it was too expensive.

“Covid greatly exacerbated or disproportionately impacted the LMI community and really ravished their ability to be self-sufficient and although we hear that, to see it on paper was quite something else,” said Alicia Johnson, Step Up Savannah Executive Director.

The survey showed that during the pandemic, the biggest need and most accessed resources was food assistance and trying to find low-cost healthcare.

Taking on some of these specific issues, SUS is going to have some roundtable discussions this fall.

Watch the full presentation with the survey results below.

Bridges Beyond Benefits Survey Analysis

Join us LIVE for the Bridges Beyond Benefit Community Preliminary Survey findings.

Posted by Step Up Savannah on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

