Sylvania, Claxton firefighters lose battle to COVID-19

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA & CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Two communities in our region lost beloved firefighters this week to COVID.

Alan McNeese from Claxton and Chris Clifton from Sylvania served their respective communities more than a half-decade combined.

Firefighters from both communities say their longtime volunteers will be missed. The fact that both died from COVID makes the loss even more heartbreaking.

The funeral drape still hangs at the Claxton Fire Department just like a somber mood. They paid their respects Thursday to veteran assistant chief Alan McNeese, who served here for 42 years.

“That definitely takes dedication. He was passionate about the job. I say ‘job’ but we’re an all-volunteer department,” said Asst. Chief Chris Moser with Claxton Fire Department.

McNeese was hospitalized earlier in the month from his second bout with COVID. In Sylvania, the flag flies at half-staff outside the Public Safety Station. Chris Clifton served a decade here, as well as Screven County and Newington fire departments. He passed Wednesday night after a shorter hospital stay.

“Always dependable. Showed up on a fire scene or a wreck scene, he was hustling from the time he got there until the time it was over. He would come back here and get the truck cleaned back up and ready for service,” said Chief Shane Burke with Sylvania Fire-Police.

Both say their colleagues were such fixtures, it’s hard to imagine things without them.

