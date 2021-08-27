Tybee City Council votes to prevent people from registering their property as a short-term vacation rental

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has voted to prevent people from registering their property as a short-term vacation rental for 90-days.

Short-term vacation rental moratorium passed in a 3 to 2 vote. The moratorium prevents people from registering their property as an STVR for at least six months.

This decision will give the city time to resolve issues some residents feel short-term rentals cause, like an excess of garbage.

If a property owner already has an STVR permit, and sells their property during the moratorium, the new property owner will be able to apply for a permit.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.