Tybee City Council votes to prevent people from registering their property as a short-term vacation rental
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has voted to prevent people from registering their property as a short-term vacation rental for 90-days.
Short-term vacation rental moratorium passed in a 3 to 2 vote. The moratorium prevents people from registering their property as an STVR for at least six months.
This decision will give the city time to resolve issues some residents feel short-term rentals cause, like an excess of garbage.
If a property owner already has an STVR permit, and sells their property during the moratorium, the new property owner will be able to apply for a permit.
