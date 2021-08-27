Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

‘Vast majority’ of hospitalized COVID breakthrough cases in SC among immunocompromised people

Unvaccinated continue to make up majority of hospitalizations
Health officials are calling the current spike of COVID-19 cases a “pandemic of the...
Health officials are calling the current spike of COVID-19 cases a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” But, some fully immunized people are getting caught in the surge.(Live 5/File)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials are calling the current spike of COVID-19 cases a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” But, some fully immunized people are getting caught in the surge.

“The patients we are seeing with breakthrough infections are almost entirely patients with chronic medical conditions. The vast majority are immunocompromised. An example would be a patient who was an organ transplant recipient who has to take immunosuppressants to prevent rejection,” said Dr. Andrew Goodwin with MUSC.

Of the 189 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across all MUSC hospitals, 154 are unvaccinated 35 are fully vaccinated. The gap between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated just gets wider as the severity of the illness increases.

Of the 189 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across all MUSC hospitals, 189 are unvaccinated 35...
Of the 189 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across all MUSC hospitals, 189 are unvaccinated 35 are fully vaccinated. The gap between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated just gets wider as the severity of the illness increases.(Live 5)

The rest of the state is experiencing a similar trend, according to DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler.

Of the 23 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in SC who are fully vaccinated, 91.2 percent have an underlying health condition.

In addition, of the 21 percent of COVID-related deaths among fully vaccinated people, 95.2 percent of those who died and were vaccinated had an underlying health condition.

Of the 23 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in SC who are fully vaccinated, 91.2...
Of the 23 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in SC who are fully vaccinated, 91.2 percent have an underlying health condition. In addition, of the 21 percent of COVID-related deaths among fully vaccinated people, 95.2 percent of those who died and were vaccinated had an underlying health condition.(Live 5)

Traxler said these numbers are further proof of the effectiveness of the vaccine and how important it is for people to get the shot.

“[The vaccine’s] main objective is to prevent severe illness. It is to prevent hospitalization and death and it does an extremely good job in that regard,” Traxler said. “We know your severability of disease is decreased by being fully vaccinated. So, it is more likely that if you are going to get infected you might be asymptomatic.”

Dr. Goodwin said he has heard from unvaccinated patients in the ICU who wish they would’ve gotten vaccinated, but sadly has to tell them they are too late.

While Goodwin said, “mild” breakthrough infections can still leave people with flu-like symptoms for a few days, the vaccine is still doing what it was meant to do by keeping the majority of people out of the hospital.

“The fortunate thing is amongst our patients who are fully vaccinated who don’t have an immunocompromised it’s extraordinarily unlikely you will require hospitalization even rarer you will require critical care,” he said.

He said there is no exact time when someone should go to the hospital if they’ve had a lingering mild case of COVID-19, but struggling to breathe or consistent shortness of breath should be a warning sign for people.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Stephon Markel Whitaker
Hinesville Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
Savannah woman sentenced in retirement fund scheme.
Savannah woman sentenced in retirement fund scheme
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Lockheed Martin
Georgia governor hopes new tax break will lure defense jobs
Through a survey, Step Up Savannah was able to collect data on people’s ability to increase...
Step Up Savannah releases, reviews its Spring 2021 community survey results
Georgia gets new math standards, but debut in class may have to wait.
Georgia gets new math standards, but debut in class may wait
Gov. Henry McMaster has requested that flags be flown at half-staff until Monday at state...
Flags at state buildings fly at half-staff to honor victims in Kabul attack
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah City Council approves resolution to work with Chatham Co. to help vaccinate more employees, approve changes to emergency order