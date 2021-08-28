Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday around 3:30 p.m. and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
Beach High School temporarily shifting to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 cases
VIDEO: Baldwin Park surveillance video of chase
‘Going, easily, 100 miles an hour, 90 miles an hour’: Neighbor calls 911, outraged over police chase
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee City Council votes to prevent people from registering their property as a short-term vacation rental
Savannah woman sentenced in retirement fund scheme.
Savannah woman sentenced in retirement fund scheme
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Bulloch Co. leaders warn against using Ivermectin to fight COVID-19

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island