Bananas end the season as Breakfast Bowl Champions

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night marked the final game of the summer for the Savannah Bananas- they went to Macon and fried up some Bacon, coming back to the Hostess City with a 13-3 win.

Earlier in the month, the team won the Coastal Plain League Championship. On the line for the Breakfast Bowl series (which are 7-inning exhibition games) against their rival, the Macon Bacon: bragging rights.

The Bananas took the series 7-1 to add to their hardware in Savannah, hoisting the trophy for the home fans at Historic Grayson Stadium Thursday night.

The two were supposed to play a nine-game series, but Saturday’s home finale was cancelled due to the City of Savannah’s COVID-19 emergency order.

Final Game Update.

Thank You For Your Support. pic.twitter.com/E279wys7as — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 26, 2021

The order will also cancel the Banana Ball Beer Fest scheduled for October 2.

According to the team, they will be back for another spring series in 2022.

