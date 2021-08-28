Bulloch Co. schools closed Sept. 3 to encourage staff to get vaccinated

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District will be closed Friday, Sept. 3.

Governor Brian Kemp announced all state employees will be given September 3 off for the purpose of encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.

The school district says all after school athletics and extracurricular events on Sept. 3 will continue as scheduled.

