Bulloch Co. schools closed Sept. 3 to encourage staff to get vaccinated
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District will be closed Friday, Sept. 3.
Governor Brian Kemp announced all state employees will be given September 3 off for the purpose of encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.
The school district says all after school athletics and extracurricular events on Sept. 3 will continue as scheduled.
