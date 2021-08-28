Coast Guard searching for 2 men in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard is searching for two men in the Savannah River after a boating accident.

In a statement Saturday morning, The Coast Guard said a small boat collided with a dredge vessel near Elba Island, causing all seven people on board to go into the water. Five were rescued and taken the hospital.

#Breaking @USCG, partner agencies are searching for 2 men in the #SavannahRiver near Elba Island. The skiff collided with a dredge vsl causing all 7 ppl to go into the water, 5 were rescued and taken to EMS.

No further details have been released.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to call 843-740-7050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

