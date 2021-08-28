Coast Guard searching for 2 men in Savannah River

Sky Cams
The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for 2 men in the Savannah River after a boating accident.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard Seventh Division)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard is searching for two men in the Savannah River after a boating accident.

In a statement Saturday morning, The Coast Guard said a small boat collided with a dredge vessel near Elba Island, causing all seven people on board to go into the water. Five were rescued and taken the hospital.

No further details have been released.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to call 843-740-7050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

