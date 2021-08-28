Congregation Mickve Israel to livestream High Holiday services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Congregation Mickve Israel has announced that its services for the upcoming High Holidays will be livestreamed.

While the congregation had initially planned for a “Hybrid High Holiday worship season,” the decision to livestream services comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s request on Tuesday that houses of worship reconsider holding in-person events.

Congregation members who are participating in services will be allowed in the sanctuary with their spouses and partners. All others will livestream services on YouTube.

You can find the full schedule of events below. All services and events will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/mickveisraelsavannah except where otherwise noted.

Saturday, August 28: Musical Program featuring pianist and vocalist Kelly Blackmarr and guitarist and vocalist Jeff Applewhite at 9:00 p.m., followed by Selichot Service at 9:15 p.m.

Monday, September 6: Prelude Rosh Hashanah at 7:30 p.m., followed by Erev Rosh HaShanah Service at 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 7: Prelude at 10:00 a.m., followed by Rosh HaShanah Morning Service at 10:15 a.m., Outdoor Family Service (call for location info) at1:30 p.m. and Outdoor Shofar Blowing (outside @ CMI) at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8: Prelude at 10:00 a.m., followed by Second Day Rosh HaShanah Service at 10:15 a.m.

Friday, September 10: Shabbat Shuva Service at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 11: Shabbat Shuva Service at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, September 15: Prelude at 7:30 p.m., followed by Kol Nidre Service at 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 16: Prelude at 10:00 a.m., followed by Yom Kippur Morning Service at 10:15 a.m., Outdoor Family Service (call for location info) at 2:30 p.m., Afternoon Service (prerecorded) at 4:00 p.m., Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m., Neilah Service (prerecorded) at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 18: Outdoor Sukkot Decorating Party (outside @ CMI) at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, September 20: Erev Sukkot Service at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 21: Sukkot Morning Service at 11:00 a.m.

Monday, September 27: Erev Simchat Torah Service at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28: Simchat Torah Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

