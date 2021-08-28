Dry weather builds in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated downpours continue progressing inland toward middle Georgia late this afternoon into the evening hours.

Otherwise, many of us will remain dry this evening with temperatures in the 80s through sunset. Evening plans are good to go with partly cloudy skies and a southeasterly breeze around 10 miles per hour.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.5′ 7:35AM I 7.2′ 1:58PM I 2.3′ 8:12PM

Temperatures drop to the lower 70s inland with patchy fog possible, but temperatures will only drop to the upper 70s closer to the coast. Sunday looks great for hitting the beach or any outdoor plans. Dry weather is likely with afternoon highs in the lower 90s!

The work week will start off dry with morning lows in the low to mid 70s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. We should remain mostly dry through Tuesday, ahead of the arrival of a midweek front. This front will bring in our next best chance of rain, which looks like Wednesday as of now. Isolated rain chances remain on Thursday into this coming weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to about 90 degrees.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Ida is undergoing rapid intensification over the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a Major Hurricane by this evening. Ida is on track to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline on Sunday as a Category Four Hurricane with max sustained wind of 130 miles per hour. Life-threatening storm surge is expected for Louisiana and will even impact the coast of Mississippi and Alabama ahead of landfall. In addition to the storm surge and excessive rainfall. portions of Louisiana are projected to receive over 8 inches of rainfall. Ida is expected to weaken into a Tropical Storm Monday morning as it lifts northeast across Louisiana and Mississippi.

There are three additional systems we are watching in the Atlantic, none of which pose a direct concern to the United States in the short-term. Tropical Depression Ten in the central Atlantic is set to move north through next week and should remain over water, east of Bermuda. There is also a low-pressure system over the north-central Atlantic that could become a Tropical Depression this evening, but it is not moving toward the United States. We are also keeping watch over the latest tropical wave moving off the western Africa with a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days. Stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

