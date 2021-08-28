Jasper Co. School District moving to virtual learning for two weeks

Sky Cams
The Jasper County School District will move to virtual learning on Monday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 10.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District will move to virtual learning on Monday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 10.

In a statement on the school district’s Facebook post Saturday, the decision was made after a review of COVID-19 trends in and around the Jasper County area. The school system says the decision was made because they believe it is no longer feasibly safe to continue in-person learning.

“The school district will reevaluate data before the return date for further instructions,” Superintendent Dr. Rachel Anderson said.

A link for parents and students to pick up a device will be sent out on Aug. 30. Students in all grade levels, including Pre-K through 2nd grades, will need to fill out the technology form to pick up a device.

There is a $35 fee for the device and you must have a scheduled pick-up time before arriving to the pick-up location.

If students already have their device, you do not have to go through this process.

Device Pick-Up Options:

Hardeeville Campus: Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ridgeland Campus: Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

