4 Bluffton Township Fire District personnel deploying to assist after Hurricane Ida

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Four members of the Bluffton Township Fire District are deploying to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to a Facebook post.

Chief Derek Franks, Capt. Emerson Kovalanchik, Lt. Grant Turner and Firefighter Mark Eiden will be joining the South Carolina State Task Force. Chief Franks and Lt. Turner will work with the SCTF boat teams, while Capt. Kovalanchik and Eiden will work on the South Carolina helicopter teams.

