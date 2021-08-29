Dry weather locally as Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon with “feels like” temperatures closer to the upper 90s.

"Feels like" temperatures will still be in the 80s this evening, but inland lows drop to the lower 70s Monday morning! pic.twitter.com/2jlFmC4Lda — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 29, 2021

Don’t count on any rain to cool you off this evening, dry weather extends from this afternoon into our Monday. If you do have evening plans, temperatures will still feel as though they are in the 80s, but inland morning lows will drop to the lower 70s.

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.7′ 8:23AM I 7.6′ 2:47PM I 2.6′ 9:09PM

Patchy inland fog is possible early Monday morning with inland lows falling to the low to mid 70s. The work week will start out dry with highs in the lower 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Lower 90s return on Tuesday with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers to pop up. Our best chance of rain this week presents itself on Wednesday as a front moves over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Behind the front, highs return to the upper 80s Thursday into the weekend with just slight rain chances in the forecast. If you are looking for excitement, some inland areas could briefly drop into the upper 60s Friday and Saturday morning.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane-force wind gusts are progressing inland as Hurricane #Ida continues NW across SE Louisiana.



Damage reports are becoming more frequent. pic.twitter.com/HQe8vQHV4K — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 29, 2021

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with max sustained winds at 150 miles per hour. Life-threatening storm surge is ongoing along the southeast Louisiana and Mississippi coastline. Torrential rainfall will lead to flooding across much of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Some areas will receive over 10 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts closer to 15 inches. The latest from the National Hurricane Center has Ida’s max sustained wind at 130 miles per hour. Ida is expected to continue weakening, dropping to a Tropical Storm by Monday afternoon over western Mississippi.

There are a few areas we are monitoring in the Atlantic, but none of these pose a direct threat to the United States.

Tropical Storm Julian is in the north central Atlantic with max sustained winds at 60 miles per hour. This storm will curve north and become post-tropical by Monday evening.

Tropical Depression Ten is in the central Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm as it moves north, remaining east of Bermuda.

There is also a small area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast with only a 10% chance of development over the next five days. This system will be moving east, away from the United States.

Finally, we are watching the next tropical wave that will move off of the west coast of Africa on Monday. This system has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

