Gulf Coast braces for Major Hurricane Ida

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ida is “rapidly strengthening” over the Gulf of Mexico as it continues on its patch to the northern Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5:00 p.m. forecast update warned of Ida growing in intensity and still moving northwest across the Gulf at 16 mph. At 4:00 p.m., the center of the storm was about 240 miles southeast of the Mississippi River’s mouth and about 325 miles from Houma. Maximum sustained winds in the storm had increased to 105 mph.

Forecasters warned of “life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall” impacting the Gulf Coast beginning Sunday.

Though Ida was classified as a Category 2 storm as of the 5:00 p.m. update, the NHC said additional “rapid strengthening” was expected during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Hurricane force winds had expanded already to 30 miles from the storm’s center and tropical storm force winds were clocked 125 miles from the core.

Dangerous storm surge was a key component of the latest forecast, with the hurricane center warning of a 10- to 15-foot surge possible from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi, and a 5- to 8-foot surge possible at Lake Pontchartrain.

Heavy rainfall also poses a significant flooding risk, with total accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible across Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. Some isolated areas could see 20 inches of rain, forecasters said.

