Savannah Police investigating a suspicious package near Ash Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of a suspicious package. Police have closed roads along Ash Street between Victory Drive and 41st Street, “as well as a surrounding block of 41st and 42nd,” according to a tweet from Savannah Police.

Police ask that drivers take an alternate route.

