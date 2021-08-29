Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating a suspicious package near Ash Street

BREAKING NEWS(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of a suspicious package. Police have closed roads along Ash Street between Victory Drive and 41st Street, “as well as a surrounding block of 41st and 42nd,” according to a tweet from Savannah Police.

Police ask that drivers take an alternate route.

