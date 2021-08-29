Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police: LEOna the cow doing well, has a friend named Flower

LEOna the I-16 cow (left) has been renamed Georgia and has made a new friend named Flower...
LEOna the I-16 cow (left) has been renamed Georgia and has made a new friend named Flower (right) at her new home.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have provided another update on LEOna, the lost cow that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 back in January.

In March, Savannah Police announced that LEOna was moving to Skylands Sanctuary & Animal Rescue in New Jersey.

Savannah Police reached out to Skylands Director Mike Sutra who said LEOna has been renamed Georgia and is doing well. Georgia “has formed a strong friendship with her BFF,” another cow named Flower, according to a Facebook post from Savannah Police.

You can see additional photos of Georgia at her new home below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
Play of the Week
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island
First Alert Weather
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Category 4 storm
SCCPSS
Parents scramble for virtual learning option; Savannah-Chatham’s waitlist closed

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school...
S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits
First Alert Weather
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Category 4 storm
Coast Guard suspends search for 2 men in Savannah River; Savannah Fire to continue search on...
Coast Guard suspends search for 2 men in Savannah River; Savannah Fire to continue search on Sunday
The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found