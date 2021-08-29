Savannah Police: LEOna the cow doing well, has a friend named Flower

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have provided another update on LEOna, the lost cow that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 back in January.

In March, Savannah Police announced that LEOna was moving to Skylands Sanctuary & Animal Rescue in New Jersey.

Savannah Police reached out to Skylands Director Mike Sutra who said LEOna has been renamed Georgia and is doing well. Georgia “has formed a strong friendship with her BFF,” another cow named Flower, according to a Facebook post from Savannah Police.

You can see additional photos of Georgia at her new home below:

