Savannah State wraps up fall camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fall camp has wrapped up for our local college football teams. Sunday marks the beginning of game week as they kick off their seasons a week from Saturday.

On the marsh, the Savannah State Tigers wrapped up their fall camp Saturday morning with a walk-through at T.A. Wright Stadium.

The team appeared loose and full of energy as they head into game week of their first fall football season since 2019.

They’ve added some new parts since we saw them last, and they’re coming together, but Head Coach Shawn Quinn said this is really the beginning for his squad.

“It’s like getting the band back together, and hey, the drums need to be a little louder, we need to have a little bit more of a lead guitar, bass needs to tone it down,” said Quinn. “Every year it’s a little different, but the principles are the same. Play hard, play together, but the pieces may be a little different, so I’m excited to see where this group’s going. We’ve got a long way to go, and by the end of the year we hope we’re playing our best football.”

The Tigers open their season on the road one week from Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6:00 p.m. at Valdosta State, a tough early test for Savannah State.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.