Sharks swim past Hartsville during Saturday showdown

Coming off a one-point win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson to start the season last Friday night, May River hosted Hartsville at The Tank for a Saturday night showdown.
May River Sharks senior quarterback Garvin Douglas after scoring on a two-point conversion...
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Coming off a one-point win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson to start the season last Friday night, May River hosted Hartsville at The Tank for a Saturday night showdown.

32 seconds into the game and it was tied up at 7-7 with no signs of slowing down. Sharks senior quarterback Garvin Douglas accounted for four touchdowns, while senior running back Jaeon Allen punched in another two scores to let the Sharks swim away with a 43-28 win over the Red Foxes, improving to 2-0 on the year.

Prior to the game, May River took time to honor 17-year-old Jack Alkhati of Dutch Fork High School, who died Tuesday after collapsing at football practice. They put the number 60, his jersey number, on the scoreboard until kickoff, and the Sharks captains carried a number 60 jersey with them to midfield for the coin toss.

May River has a bye week before hosting Wade Hampton in a non-region match-up on September 10, slated for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

