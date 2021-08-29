Sky Cams
UGA prepares for season opener against Clemson

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Dawgs are prepping for their season opener, a Top Five clash in Charlotte, North Carolina against the Tigers of Clemson.

Last time we saw Georgia, redshirt sophomore kicker and Glynn Academy alum Jack Podlesny nailed a 53-yard field goal with two seconds left to win the Peach Bowl.

He says now he’s earned a scholarship and is preparing to kick in front of the biggest crowd he’s ever played for inside Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium which will be at full capacity next weekend.

“Definitely going to be very different. As I mentioned earlier, I meet with a sports psychologist pretty frequently and we discussed that and we’re going to work on that a little bit. I’ve probably kicked in front of, I don’t know, but maybe capacity-wise, 30,000, so it’s going to be very different. It will definitely come down to mindset over anything. Making sure that I just clear my head before every kick and that I see it through,” said Podlesny.

Number two Clemson and number five Georgia kick-off in Charlotte a week from Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic.

