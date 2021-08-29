UofSC’s Harris unsure of joining season opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - In Columbia, Bradwell alum Kevin Harris is looking to make his return to the field for South Carolina under a new look with Head Coach Shane Beamer.

This past week was his first week back out doing drills after a back procedure over the summer.

Last year he lead the SEC in rushing yards, a total of 1,138 yards for 15 touchdowns. Harris spoke with WTOC on Thursday and said he’s unsure if he will be back for the season opener on Saturday. As a team, he says they’re all ready for this new chapter.

“It’s excitement, but we’re just ready to get out there and show people that we changed and the stuff that we can do. Stuff that we worked on in the off-season and the whole summer, it’s kind of simple. You’ve got to run the ball. You’ve got to block. You’ve got to do the simple stuff, catch the ball,” Harris said.

Harris said he didn’t want to give too much away about the new offense for UofSC, but said fans can expect a better run-pass game attack from the team in 2021.

Kevin’s full interview will be on Monday’s WTOC Sports Podcast.

The Gamecocks get the season going against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m.

