After delays, SC requests federal relief for small towns

South Carolina was among the last to draw down their share of funds for small local governments.
By AP
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Small towns in South Carolina are one step closer to getting $435 million in pandemic relief money.

The state Department of Administration requested the funds from the federal government last week after a directive from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The money is part of the nearly $8.9 billion flowing into the state through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Many counties and cities could receive their share directly. But the 254 towns with less than 50,000 people had to wait for state officials to request the funds on their behalf.

