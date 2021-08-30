Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beaufort County Animal Services picks up ‘Gulfport Dozen’ dogs rescued before Hurricane Ida

A dozen dogs from Gulfport, Miss. arrived in Beaufort County on Sunday as Hurricane Ida slammed...
A dozen dogs from Gulfport, Miss. arrived in Beaufort County on Sunday as Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Staff from Beaufort County Animal Services traveled to Atlanta Sunday morning to pick up a dozen dogs rescued from Gulfport, Miss. before the arrival of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast.

The “Gulfport Dozen” arrived in Beaufort County Sunday evening. Anyone interested in adopting a dog is asked to call Hilton Head Humane Association.

The Atlanta Humane Society posted a Facebook video on Saturday evening of dogs arriving from Gulfport, which is being impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
Play of the Week
First Alert Weather
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ida knocks out power to New Orleans
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island
Teens rescue swimmer on Tybee Island
SCCPSS
Parents scramble for virtual learning option; Savannah-Chatham’s waitlist closed

Latest News

4 Bluffton Township Fire District personnel deploying to assist after Hurricane Ida
LEOna the I-16 cow (left) has been renamed Georgia and has made a new friend named Flower...
Savannah Police: LEOna the cow doing well, has a friend named Flower
Free clinic provides dental care this weekend in Chatham County
Free clinic provides dental care this weekend in Chatham County
Remote Area Medical is providing a free dental clinic to Chatham County residents this weekend.
Free clinic provides dental care this weekend in Chatham County