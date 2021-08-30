Beaufort County Animal Services picks up ‘Gulfport Dozen’ dogs rescued before Hurricane Ida

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Staff from Beaufort County Animal Services traveled to Atlanta Sunday morning to pick up a dozen dogs rescued from Gulfport, Miss. before the arrival of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast.

The “Gulfport Dozen” arrived in Beaufort County Sunday evening. Anyone interested in adopting a dog is asked to call Hilton Head Humane Association.

The Atlanta Humane Society posted a Facebook video on Saturday evening of dogs arriving from Gulfport, which is being impacted by Hurricane Ida.

