Bodies of missing boaters recovered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family, friends, and the community are mourning the loss of two brothers: Joe and Thomas Fox.

The two were found dead Sunday following a two-day search after a boat they were on crashed into a commercial vessel in the Savannah River.

Joshua Baxter says he saw a post about his friend Joe on Facebook and that he just couldn’t believe what he was reading. He says Joe was an incredible guy who met the standard of “Captain America.”

On Friday around 9 p.m., representatives with the South Carolina DNR say they got a call about a boat crash. Seven people, both men and women, were on the boat when officials say it crashed into a commercial vessel near Elba Island.

All the passengers went overboard, five were rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, Joe Fox and his brother, Thomas Fox, were unaccounted for, which prompted a two-day search with multiple agencies including the SCDNR Dive Team.

Early Sunday morning, crews recovered their bodies. Baxter says he met Joe when he was enlisted in the Georgia National Guard, and he says hearing the news was heartbreaking.

“The Georgia National Guard, the Army as a whole, it’s really losing someone that was just a phenomenal person and a phenomenal soldier in general. When it comes to him, I wish everyone knew someone like him. Just to have that strong example of someone with integrity and discipline. He was just everything you could ever want in a friend,” Baxter said.

Baxter says unfortunately he never had the chance to meet Thomas but says that if he was anything like his brother Joe, then he was a great guy.

The Coast Guard is handling the investigation and we are working with them to get more information into what led up to the crash.

