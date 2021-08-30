Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bryan County Fire collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ida

By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Before Hurricane Ida had even made landfall, a battalion chief for Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services had an idea.

“He said, ‘you know what let’s start collecting items for the victims of Hurricane Ida.’ I said, ‘you know what? That’s a great idea lets go ahead and post it on our social media and let’s get going,’” said Bryan County Fire Chief & EMA Director Freddy Howell.

It didn’t take long for the community to respond.

“Right after we posted it, it was, you know, just a matter of hours before we started receiving stuff,” said Chief Howell.

A response that wasn’t a bit surprising to Chief Howell.

“You know, we live in a generous community, a generous area. The whole coastal area here is very generous and God loving people.”

While items like non-perishable food, toiletries and water have been rolling in, what they need now, is a way to get it there.

“We’d like to get a partner with a tractor-trailer and a truck to haul the stuff to Louisiana for us if we can,” Chief Howell says.

Allowing them to donate as much as possible to those who truly need it most.

Sending with it something perhaps just as important.

“You know I hope the message is that there’s hope in this world. Right now this country and world is seeing a lot of disasters and terrible things going on and I just wanted to bring a little hope and humanity to this crisis that they’re living through,” said Chief Howell.

If you’d like to help you can drop of donations to any of the Bryan County or Richmond Hill Fire Stations.

They aren’t taking clothes, but they say some items they could really use are for babies and pets.

For more information on donating or helping them get those items to Louisiana click here to contact Bryan County.

Bryan County: We need your help collecting items for Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts. Starting Monday morning, we will...

Posted by Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
Hurricane Ida, Sunday, August 29, 7:00 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ida knocks out power in New Orleans
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the...
Some schools in Coastal Ga. moving to virtual learning due to rise in Covid cases
Play of the Week

Latest News

A dozen dogs from Gulfport, Miss. arrived in Beaufort County on Sunday as Hurricane Ida slammed...
Beaufort County Animal Services picks up ‘Gulfport Dozen’ dogs rescued before Hurricane Ida
4 Bluffton Township Fire District personnel deploying to assist after Hurricane Ida
LEOna the I-16 cow (left) has been renamed Georgia and has made a new friend named Flower...
Savannah Police: LEOna the cow doing well, has a friend named Flower
Free clinic provides dental care this weekend in Chatham County
Free clinic provides dental care this weekend in Chatham County