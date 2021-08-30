COVID hospitalizations at record highs in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Savannah, the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital is at the highest number of hospitalizations they’ve seen since the pandemic started in 2020.

St. Joseph’s says their ER is overwhelmed and most of the COVID hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated. There are currently 159 COVID hospitalizations at the two hospitals in the St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System.

The St. Joseph ER director says right now they’re seeing around twice the levels of the two prior outbreaks they had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The numbers we have in our community mirror what we see around the country, which is roughly 90% unvaccinated that are getting admitted. And I’d say at least that many of the ones...we don’t admit everyone who has COVID-19. Some are well enough to go home and treat at home but also largely unvaccinated,” Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Jeff Kenney said.

The number of #COVID-positive patients in our care grew 22% from a week ago, reaching a new record of 156. Please help the community and our co-workers by wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and getting a #vaccine. #VaccinesWork #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/gokpUig80h — St. Joseph's/Candler (@chooseSJC) August 27, 2021

Kenney says the number of COVID patients on ventilators is also going up.

“I think at least 1/2 to 1/3 of the ICU beds at St. Joseph’s now have COVID patients in them.”

The hospital is trying to open more spaces to COVID patients but they’re running into another problem.

“You need people to staff those spaces so we’re doing everything we can to recruit nurses, respiratory therapists, etc. to staff those additional areas we want to open up.”

He says they’re also seeing patients without underlying conditions.

“Just a trend in the patients that are doing poor towards obesity and other medical problems like hypertension and diabetes. I think that’s pretty well established, but we are still seeing relatively healthy people in their 30s and 40s who are getting sick from this.”

Kenney says it’s hard to not have the feeling that this could have been prevented since the vaccine has been available for months.

“People that are coming in and testing positive for COVID that just got their first vaccine last week or something and just haven’t had time to build up an immunity. They’re, in my opinion, finally doing the right thing, but unfortunately too late.”

The doctor says this is the worst it’s been to his knowledge. He says we are all tired of being in this pandemic, but we must get back to social distancing and mask wearing if want to get out of it.

