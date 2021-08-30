Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure in the Atlantic will continue to influence our area into Tuesday. This will keep us mostly dry and warm. The remnants of Ida will pass well to our north late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers and storms. As Ida moves away it will trail a cold front into the area Thursday. It will stall over or near the area into the weekend. There will not be much moisture with this front so our rain chances remain low. Temps will cooler with some 60s expected in the mornings by Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: Ida is now a tropical storm located over Mississippi. It will become non tropical by Wednesday as it slowly moves to the northeast towards New Jersey. Tropical Storm Kate has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean. It will slowly move generally northward and remain over open water. A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa today and into the eastern Atlantic Ocean. There is an 80% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves to the west-northwest. There is no threat to any land at this time. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the southwest Caribbean Sea. There is a 20% chance this area will become tropical in the next 5 days as it moves slowly west-west northwest towards Central America.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Tuesday: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.