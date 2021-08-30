Sky Cams
Georgia state employees already using paid parental leave

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 450 Georgia state and public university employees have already used a new law that grants new parents up to three weeks of paid leave.

Public school employees are also eligible to take leave, but school districts keep their own records and haven’t reported figures.

Overall, 260,000 employees can now get paid time off after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.

Before, state employees were only eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave as required by federal law. House Speaker David Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican, made the measure one of his priorities.

