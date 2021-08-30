Historic Savannah Foundation’s photo contest winners announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of America’s most photographed and most photogenic cities. And after a month of collecting amazing pictures of the city, the Historic Savannah Foundation has chosen the best from its 4th annual photo contest.

Ryan Arvay, HSF’s director of preservation and historic properties - and a photographer himself -- said more than 200 entries from a variety of historic locations throughout Chatham County made selecting this year’s winners as difficult as ever.

“First and foremost, we were looking for good photographs,’’ said Arvay. “We had a lot of images of pretty buildings, so we wanted it to be a good photograph of a pretty building. And so, we judged everything on composition, lighting, use of color or black and white.’’

Historic Savannah Foundation staff picked the first, second and third-place winners and the fan favorite was determined by likes on HSF’s Instagram page.

“The first-place winner was the Pinpoint Heritage Museum, which focuses on the Gullah Geechee history and is housed in the old Varne and Sons Company oyster building,’’ said Arvay. “Second place was a beautiful shot of the Majestic Oaks. Third place was a really interesting sunset captured between two of Savannah’s most recognizable skyscrapers. And the fan favorite was a beautiful shot of the Garden of Fragrance in Forsyth Park.’’

You can see all the entries from this year and last year on Instagram by searching the #SAVFAVE. The winners will also be published in HSF’s annual report that will come out next year and will be displayed publicly in a location that has not yet been determined.

