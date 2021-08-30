‘I can’t replace my memories’: Toombs Co. families victim of property theft at storage units

SANTA CLAUS, Ga. (WTOC) - A couple in Toombs County have been the victims of a series of property thefts. Mikell and Jamie Bird are first responders and lost a lot of stuff they bought to build their first home.

The third time the Byrd’s property was stolen, they were storing it at a unit off Dasher Road in Santa Claus. It couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

“I buried my dad yesterday. I mean all this happened within the last week,” said Mikell Byrd. “Trying to hold everything together. I’m at a loss for words.”

The Byrds are firefighters in Toombs County. This is the last thing they wanted to deal with while grieving.

“We train to be ready, but when stuff happens to you personally like this in the same community where you serve, it hits and it hits hard.” said Toombs County firefighter Jamie Byrd.

They are working to build a home, but they said every time they get close to their dream, someone erases their progress.

“Everything it takes to build a house just like with the first theft. The things that they took, they have enough to build their own little mini house if they wanted to,” said Jamie Byrd.

They have locks on both of their units, but someone still stole water heaters, solar panels and vanities. They said what’s hurtful is the wedding photos they can’t get back.

“I can’t replace my memories cause once you lose the memory, it’s gone,” said Jamie Byrd.

They aren’t the only ones dealing with this. Another couple said they’ve only had their storage unit for a week and noticed today they’re in the same boat.

“All of this was full, now half of this is empty,” said renter Isaac Reyes.

Reyes said thieves broke off the locks and stole televisions, sofas and beds.

“We are upset and I know they’re not gonna know nothing about it. We don’t got no cameras. No evidence. This all we got,” he said.

Reyes said they are thinking about filing a police report, but he doesn’t expect to get any of their stuff back.

The Byrd family said they don’t know why it continues to happen to them, but they’re praying it stops.

“How would you feel if someone came into your house and take what’s most valuable and what’s more important to you?” questioned Jamie Byrd.

The Byrds have filed police reports. The Toombs County Sheriff said they sent investigators out, but they have no leads. The department is checking pawn shops daily to see if anything shows up.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.