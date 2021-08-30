Lowcountry firefighters depart to the Gulf Coast to help with Ida recovery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - We know Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast this weekend, leaving many in the area in need of help.

Ida raging through; bringing flooding and power outages to Louisiana streets. To help, the Bluffton Fire department sent four men Monday morning. One of them, Derek Franks, whose intimately familiar with helping this area of our country.

“16 years ago yesterday, I was in for Katrina,” Battalion Chief Franks said.

He’s ready for similar scenes this time around.

“I’m expecting a lot of the same kind of damage, just massive amount of flooding,” he said.

Franks says they train four or five times a year for these situations.

“When you have an incident like this and you have storm surge, you have rain backing up and just the floodwaters, this is what we’ve trained for,” Franks said.

When times are as dire as Franks expects, he says he wants to help in ways large or small.

“We want to be able to make the biggest difference that we can and whatever that may be, whether that’s actually rescuing people with the boats or even just giving somebody a bottle of water,” he said.

Franks is one of 20 members of South Carolina Task Force One that were sent on the road to Baton Rouge at 6 a.m. Monday, ready to assist in any way they can.

