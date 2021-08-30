Sky Cams
MONDAY | Hotter, drier weather pattern in-place today!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Locally, it is mild and humid with temperatures in the low to mid-70s out the door.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s this afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m. under a partly cloudy sky. The forecast remains mostly dry forecast. With the humidity factored in, it may feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s in spots this afternoon.

The forecast remains somewhat toasty and mostly dry through tomorrow before some mid-week changes.

The chance of rain gets a boost Wednesday as the remnants of Ida pass well to our north. The chance of rain will be relatively brief, followed by a COOLER and drier setup heading into the late work-week and weekend time-frame.

If the latest data holds, Savannah could have its coolest set of mornings - mid to upper 60s - since early summer.

Have a wonderful Monday,

Cutter

