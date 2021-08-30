New studio complex set to break ground in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new studio complex in Savannah is hoping to bring film productions to the area by next year.

After two producers met at the Savannah Film Festival years ago, they decided Savannah needed this new studio. The permits just came through last week and they hope to break ground sometime in September.

The new soundstage will be located on the edge of Savannah city limits at the intersection of Fort Argyle Road and Highgate Boulevard. It will be the first purpose-built sustainable film studio complex in the U.S. On the property will be the main building with a restaurant and plenty of green spaces, trees, water conservation measures, and a solar farm on the roof.

The pandemic has made it difficult to get supplies but they hope to break ground in a few weeks and expect an eight to 12-month build once they get started on the new studio complex.

“Savannah is a beautiful location, they’re phenomenal people there. There is a great infrastructure in Savannah right now and people want to work and people are looking for opportunities that are not only exciting but opportunities that pay well and can put food on their tables and for a long time. David and I realized that there is a need for infrastructure to support a growing economy through the film industry in Savannah so, for us, it was a no brainer,” said Taylor Owenby, Film Producer.

“Let’s build something that would be long standing, good for the environment, good for the community, and build it now because with the slow down, it is the perfect time. The demand is there and why not be the first kids on the block in Savannah,” said David Paterson, Founder.

At the location, known as KAT-5 Studios, they hope to use the space as a staging area for emergency situations and have already been in talks with FEMA

To get started, they have invested $40 million but hope to grow quickly once they get underway.

If everything goes according to plan, the first production could be at KAT-5 Studios by 2022. For more information, click here.

