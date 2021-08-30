Real estate market trends in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As summer wraps up, many of you may already looking ahead to 2022! If a new home is in your future, there is a lot going on right now you need to know about.

Staci Donegan is an Associate Broker with Seabolt Real Estate in Savannah. She explained some current trends in the local market and had important advice for first time homebuyers.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.