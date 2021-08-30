Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Real estate market trends in Savannah

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As summer wraps up, many of you may already looking ahead to 2022! If a new home is in your future, there is a lot going on right now you need to know about.

Staci Donegan is an Associate Broker with Seabolt Real Estate in Savannah. She explained some current trends in the local market and had important advice for first time homebuyers.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
Hurricane Ida, Sunday, August 29, 7:00 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ida knocks out power in New Orleans
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Play of the Week
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Police reopen Ash Street after investigation into suspicious package

Latest News

Historic Savannah Foundation’s photo contest winners announced
Historic Savannah Foundation’s photo contest winners announced
Historic Savannah Foundation’s photo contest winners announced
Historic Savannah Foundation’s photo contest winners announced
Savannah teenager makes acting debut
Savannah teenager makes acting debut
Savannah teenager makes acting debut
Savannah teenager makes acting debut