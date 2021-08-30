Savannah teenager makes acting debut

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Liam Hogan, a sophomore at Benedictine Military School, has made his feature film debut in the movie “Rushed,” which premiered on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Savannah native shot the movie two years ago but production was delayed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. He spoke with WTOC’s Tim Guidera about the experience of making his first movie.

Rushed can be seen on Amazon Prime and Apple TV and is in theaters in major markets, including New York and Los Angeles.

