SCAD to require proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 tests

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design is requiring all staff and students to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing to return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester, according to a letter to the SCAD community posted on the school’s website.

The letter says that both students and staff will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test “taken no more than three days prior to arrival at a university location.” Results from PCR and rapid antigen tests are acceptable, according to SCAD. Documentation must be submitted before students move into a SCAD dorm or attend an in-person class.

SCAD classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, September 13. Unvaccinated students and staff will begin free weekly COVID-19 testing that week. Students and staff who do not undergo testing will not be allowed on SCAD property or aboard SCAD transportation. SCAD will also hold vaccine clinic during the first two weeks of the semester.

SCAD reports that over 85 percent of students and 95 percent of staff are either full vaccinated or are planning to be fully vaccinated by Monday, September 13.

