Some schools in Coastal Ga. moving to virtual learning due to rise in Covid cases

Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the...
Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the move to virtual learning Monday due to a rise in positive Covid cases in both students and staff.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, Aug. 30, some schools in the Coastal Empire are temporarily moving all of their students to virtual learning.

Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the move Monday due to a rise in positive Covid cases in both students and staff.

As of Friday, there were 542 positive cases in the Glynn County School District, which is 3.69-percent of all staff and students. Starting Aug. 30 and the running until Sept. 10, students will shift to their distance learning plans. All middle school sports are postponed until classes resume on Sept. 13. High School sports and bands will continue with restrictions, including daily COVID-19 screenings.

In Liberty County, all students will shift to virtual learning and not return to the classroom for two weeks. As of Friday, there were 198 positive cases among students and staff, which is about 1.7-percent of the district. There will be no in-person learning until Sept. 13, and all sports and afterschool activities will also be canceled until students return.

And in the Savannah-Chatham School District, just one school is moving to virtual on Monday. Beach High School students will be virtual Monday, Aug. 30 through Tuesday, Sept. 7. All school activities will be canceled until students return.

All of these schools will still be offering free lunch pickup for the students during this virtual learning period. Details below:

The Glynn County School Nutrition Department will be providing meal service for all student during distance learning. ...

Posted by Glynn County School Nutrition on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

