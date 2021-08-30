Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. Those states have barred schools from requiring masks among all students and staff, a move that the department says could prevent some students from safely attending school.

“It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “The department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely.”

It marks a sharp escalation in the Biden administration’s battle with Republican states that say wearing masks should be a personal choice. President Joe Biden last week asked Cardona to explore possible legal action, prompting the department to examine whether the policies could amount to civil rights violations.

The state policies conflict with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends universal mask wearing for students and teachers in the classroom.

If the investigations determine that the state mask bans have discriminated against students with disabilities, it could lead to sanctions including a loss of federal education funding.

The department said it has not opened investigations in other states where mask bans have been overturned by courts or are not being enforced, including in Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona. But the agency said it is “closely monitoring” those states and is prepared to take action if necessary.

The investigations aim to determine whether state mask bans amount to a violation of students’ right to a free, public education. The department is raising concerns that, in areas with high COVID-19 transmissions, the bans could discriminate against students who are at heightened risk for severe illness.

The department is launching the investigations at its own discretion and not in response to complaints from parents, but Cardona said families have raised concerns that mask bans could put children with disabilities or health conditions at risk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two missing men in the Savannah River have been found after a boating accident in...
UPDATE: Bodies of 2 men missing in Savannah River have been found
Hurricane Ida, Sunday, August 29, 7:00 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ida knocks out power in New Orleans
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Play of the Week
Glynn County Schools, Liberty County Schools, and Beach High School in Savannah will make the...
Some schools in Coastal Ga. moving to virtual learning due to rise in Covid cases

Latest News

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Masks, COVID tests could prevent at least half of school infections, study shows
Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida,...
Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee mayor discuss moratorium on registering property as short-term vacation rental
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Massive fire threatens Lake Tahoe, more ordered to flee