Statesboro hospital pushed to max capacity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro hospital leaders say they’re seeing patient numbers like they’ve never seen or ever imagined they would see.

They’re asking people to help them control or limit exposure and know when they should come to the hospital and when they should go elsewhere.

Weekend numbers hovered at 70 COVID patients, with 20 of them on ventilators. East Georgia’s ER director says the pandemic has personnel and space pushed to the max.

“We’re utilizing hallways. We’re using service areas. We’re using waiting rooms that have been turned into triage areas. So, we’re using every square inch of this hospital,” ER Director Dr. Alan Scott said.

Dr. Scott says they continue to treat sick patients of all kinds, COVID and non-COVID. While they’re testing patients with symptoms and other medical issues.

“If you’re having no symptoms at all, I would encourage you to be tested at a site that offers less personal contact, some place you can stay in your cars,” Dr. Scott said.

He says the fewer people exposed in the hospital, the safer it can be for patients and staff.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.