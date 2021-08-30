Statesboro teacher dies after complications with COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Statesboro are mourning the death of a longtime educator who passed over the weekend.

Students of Ms. Penny Gary were told in her classes. Faculty were notified in an email that she died Sunday.

As a Social Studies teacher, she’d been at Statesboro High more than a decade. Alumni from graduating classes over the years shared the news on social media and posted their condolences.

Bulloch County coroner Jake Futch confirmed that Ms. Gary passed way while hospitalized at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He said she died of complications from COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the school district said they’re restricted from sharing any detailed information about employees or students.

The funeral arrangements are still incomplete.

